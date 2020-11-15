Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Bengal Club in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area on Saturday night witnessed muted celebrations of the Kali Puja as prayers were broadcasted online in order to avoid crowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several people still attended the temple here in person to offer prayers on the occasion.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Celebrates Deepavali with Jawans at Gadchiroli PS.

"Bengalis from across the city come here to observe the Puja because this is a known and old Kali temple. Every year, we celebrate in a big way, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are showing the puja online for devotees," Bengal Club member Joy Chakraborty told ANI here.

He said that people have joined the prayers from their homes in view of safety from the virus.

Also Read | Firecrackers Heard Across Delhi and Neighbouring Areas on Diwali Night Despite Ban, Watch Video.

"We are not doing 'bhoj' this year either in view of the people's safety. When the entire country celebrates Diwali, we celebrate Kali Puja also known as Shyama Puja. While puja is conducted here 365 days a year, the Kali Puja has a unique significance," Chakraborty said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)