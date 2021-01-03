Nagpur, Jan 3 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 403 on Sunday to reach 1,24,953, while the day also saw eight deaths and 275 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll is now 3,959, and the recovery count stands at 1,16,957, leaving the district with 4,037 active cases, he added.

With 5,652 samples being examined on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 9,45,476.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)