Shimla, Jul 20 (PTI) No Covid-related deaths were reported for the third consecutive day in Himachal Pradesh that reported 67 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, officials said.

The new cases took the virus count to 2,04,685, a health official said.

The state has so far reported 3,491 deaths due to the virus.

The active caseload reached 941 in the hill state after 83 more patients cured from the infection, the health official said, adding the number of recoveries went up to 2,00,233.

