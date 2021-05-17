Noida (UP), May 17 (PTI) Drive-through vaccination against COVID-19 for people aged 45 years and above was started at two places in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, officials said.

The service has been launched at DLF Mall of India in Noida and the Shaheed Pathik stadium in Greater Noida, the officials said.

"The drive-through vaccination service was launched by District Magistrate Suhas L Y in the morning and 176 beneficiaries aged 45 years and above were administered their first dose of Covishield vaccine on Monday,” according to an official statement.

“Of the 176 beneficiaries, 93 were administered the vaccine at DLF Mall of India in Noida and 83 at the Shaheed Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida,” it added.

According to officials, to avail the service, people need to register their slots through the CoWIN portal at either of the locations and reach the designated venue on schedule.

“The objective of the initiative is to provide vaccines to people without any hassle. In drive-through service, people will get vaccines within their car," District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

"After the jab, they will have to wait for 30 minutes in their car only under supervision of medical officials before they can go back to their homes,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)