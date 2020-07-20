Pune, Jul 20 (PTI) Hospitals beds have been added in Pune district to face the recent spike in coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday amid reports of shortage of beds and ICU facilities.

In Sassoon General Hospitals, 50 more beds have been added, while ICU beds are being increased in private hospitals like Budhrani, Dalvi and Jupiter, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Also Read | International and Domestic Flight Operations in Nepal to Resume From August 17: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

He added that some hospitals will be declared as 100 per cent COVID ones.

"There will be 1000 oxygen beds which will be added in rural parts in the next few days and doctors and nurses will also be deployed," he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK's Oxford-AstraZeneca Eyes September Rollout, Russia to Release 'Next Month', India's Covaxin In Clinical Trial Stage.

Ram said an average of 8-10 thousand tests were being conducted daily over the past few days, including rapid antigen tests.

"Even if the number of cases is increasing, mortality rate is still under control at 2.5 per cent. The target is to bring this below 1 per cent," said.

Ram said a task force has been formed under Dr Murlidhar Tambe, dean of Sassoon General Hospital and BJ Medical College, to look into patient management protocol. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)