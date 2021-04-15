Noida (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday recorded 489 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, which pushed the tally to 28,928 in the district, according to official data.

One death linked to COVID-19 took the toll in the district to 98, it stated.

The number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has reached 2,334 from 2,027 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Among the new patients is also BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the infection.

Data showed that 181 patients were discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 26,496 in the district, the fifth highest in the state..

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 98 with a mortality rate of 0.33 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 91.59 per cent, it stated.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 1,29,848 from 1,11,835 the previous day while the overall recoveries climbed to 6,27,032 and the death toll to 9,480 on Thursday, the data showed.

