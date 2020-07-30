Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) As many as 16,789 inmates of different jails in Odisha have been released on parole to decongest prisons in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Prisons S K Upadhay made the announcement while reviewing progress of implementation of a Supreme Court's order in this regard.

Of the prisoners set free on parole by Tuesday, 16,639 are undertrial inmates and 150 convicts, Upadhay said.

The highest 5,231 inmates were released under Berhampur circle.

The Apex Court had ordered all the states to consider releasing prisoners on parole to reduce overcrowding in jails, he said.

The inmates were released between March 20 and July 28.

According to the apex court order, prisoners convicted or charged with offense having jail term up to seven years can be given parole.

Total 1,202 prisoners have also been moved from overcrowded jails to the less populated ones, officials said.

As per the latest report, Odisha's tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 29,731, while the death toll has mounted to 159.

