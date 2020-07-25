Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): The per million COVID-19 testing rate in Jammu and Kashmir stood at around three-and-a-half times the national average as it reached 44,744 as against 12,742 in the country, according to the information shared by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Union Territory on Saturday.

"Per million testing in J-K reaches 44,744 as against 12,742 in the country; recovery rate touches 53.01 per cent, lowest 0.8 positivity rate in Jammu, Reasi; Shopian's positivity rate highest at 8.3," DIPR, Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Mumbai, Warns of 'Bigger Spread' in the Metropolis.

As many as 523 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

156 cases were reported from the Jammu division and 367 from the Kashmir division.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Reports 716 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 26,926: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

The total number of cases in the UT stands at 17,305 including, 7,483 actives cases, 9,517 recoveries and 305 deaths, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)