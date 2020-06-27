Pune, June 27 (PTI) Pune district reported the highest single day increase of 996 cases on Saturday, taking its COVID-19 count to 20,023, a health official said.

The death toll in the district due to the pandemic reached 693 with 19 persons succumbing to the infection since Friday evening.

"Of 996 new cases, 814 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the case tally has risen to 15,740," the official said.

On the other hand, 486 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the district.

With 128 new cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad area now stands at 2,678.

