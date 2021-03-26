Pune, Mar 26 (PTI) Pune district reported 7,090 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 4,99,784, while the day also 37 deaths and 2,165 people getting discharged, an official said on Friday.

The toll in the district now stands at 9,761, he added.

Pune city accounted for 3,594 of the new cases, followed by 1,825 in Pimpri Chinchwad, the rest being in rural and cantonment areas, the official said.

The caseload in Pune city is 2,51,223, in Pimpri Chinchwad is 1,30,572 and in the rural and cantonment areas is 1,17,989, he said.

