Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Punjab on Friday reported 104 fresh cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count to 5,98,130, while two more deaths pushed the fatality toll to 16,215, a medical bulletin said.

The two deaths were reported from Kapurthala and Muktsar, it said.

Ferozepur reported 20 infections, followed by 15 in Bathinda and 13 in Jalandhar, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,238.

With 194 more recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 5,80,677, it stated.

A total of 1,15,67,826 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Chandigarh reported only one COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours.

The infection tally stood at 61,862, according to the bulletin. The total count also includes five cases that were not reported earlier.

With no death reported in the past 24 hours, the fatality figure stood at 809.

The number of active cases in the UT is 58, as per the bulletin.

