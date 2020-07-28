Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Punjab reported a record one-day increase in coronavirus deaths on Tuesday with 19 fatalities, while the infection tally rose to 14,378 with the highest spike of 612 cases in the last 24 hours.

Six fatalities were reported from Ludhiana, three each from Patiala, Sangrur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar, and one from Hoshiarpur, according to a medical bulletin.

The COVID-19 death toll has now gone up to 336 in the state.

Among the new cases, 142 were detected in Ludhiana, 73 in Amritsar, 66 in Patiala, 57 in Jalandhar, 37 in Ferozepur, 35 in Bathinda, 30 each in Sangrur and Mohali, 26 in Rupnagar, and 24 each in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala.

Twetty-two cases were detected in Fazilka, 17 in Moga, 14 in Tarn Taran, three each in Pathankot and Fatehgarh Sahib, two each in SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Faridkot, and one each in Barnala, Muktsar and Mansa, according to the bulletin.

A total of 688 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the last 24 hours. So far 9,752 people have been cured of the infection.

There are 4,290 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 2,724 cases, followed by 2,112 in Jalandhar, 1,657 in Amritsar, 1,483 in Patiala, 989 in Sangrur, 768 in Mohali , 516 in Hoshiarpur, 456 in Gurdaspur, 338 in Pathankot, 333 in Ferozepur, 331 in Bathinda, 313 in Tarn Taran, 303 in Moga, 302 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 299 in SBS Nagar, 262 in Faridkot, 254 in Fazilka, 235 in Kapurthala, 234 in Rupnagar, 213 in Muktsar, 144 in Barnala and 112 in Mansa.

Fourteen patients are critical and are on ventilator support, while 112 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,50,267 samples have been taken for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

