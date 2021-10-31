Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 26 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the infection tally to 6,02,401 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related death reported from Hoshiarpur, the toll reached 16,559, it said.

Among the fresh COVID-19 cases, Pathankot reported six cases, followed by four each in Amritsar and Ferozepur.

The number of active cases in the state is 251, the bulletin said.

Twenty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,591, it stated.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,351, according to the bulletin. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city is 36 while the number of cured persons was 64,495, the bulletin stated.

