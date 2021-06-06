Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) With 65 more Covid-related fatalities, the toll reached 15,076 in Punjab on Sunday, while 1,593 fresh infections took the tally to 5,79,560, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 22,160 from 24,454 on Saturday.

Seven deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Muktsar, six from Patiala and five each from Jalandhar and Sangrur among the fatalities which took place in the last 24-hours.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported 203 followed by Hoshiarpur (148), Bathinda (134) and Jalandhar (115).

The state's positivity rate dropped to 2.54 per cent from 2.84 per cent the day before.

With 3,790 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,42,324, according to the bulletin.

There are 276 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 684 other critical patients and 3,255 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 96,60,801 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Sunday registered 74 new cases, taking the infection tally to 60,659, according to the medical bulletin.

Four more people died of COVID-19 in the union territory taking the toll to 772, while the number of active cases dropped to 833 from 925 on Saturday, it said.

With 162 patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured people reached 59,054, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,23,880 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,61,989 were negative while reports of 30 samples were awaited, it said.

