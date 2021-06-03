Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) With 91 more COVID-19 related deaths, the toll in Punjab reached 14,840 on Thursday, while 2,206 fresh infections took the tally to 5,74,114, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 28,673 from 31,133 on Wednesday.

Thirteen deaths were reported from Bathinda, 10 from Patiala and seven from Amritsar, among fatalities which took place in the last 24 hours.

Jalandhar reported 245 cases of new infections, followed by 228 in Ludhiana, 191 in Mohali and 166 in Bathinda, among fresh cases.

The state's positivity rate marginally dropped to 3.21 per cent from 3.33 per cent the day before.

With 4,512 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,30,601, according to the bulletin.

There are 288 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 730 other critical patients and 3,680 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 94,62,776 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh registered 111 cases as against 134 cases on Wednesday. The infection tally stood at 60,399 in the Union Territory, according to the medical bulletin.

The toll reached 762 with the death of a 55-year-old man due to COVID-19.

The number of active cases declined to 1,135 from 1,251 on Wednesday, as per the bulletin.

With 226 patients being discharged after recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 58,502, it stated.

A total of 5,16,329 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 4,54,706 tested negative while reports of 37 samples were still awaited, the bulletin said.

