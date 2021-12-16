Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 9,55,173, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were reported from Jaipur, six from Jodhpur, three from Barmer, and two each from Ajmer, Bhilwara and Udaipur.

According to officials, there are 267 active cases in the state.

Nineteen patients have recovered from the infection and the total recoveries stand at 9,45,947, they said.

The death toll due to the virus stands at 8,959.

