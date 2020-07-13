New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that India has more than 5.5 lakh recovered COVID-19 cases and the number exceeds the active cases by more than 2.5 lakh.

As on July 13, India has reported 8,78,254 total COVID-19 cases with 23,174 deaths. There are 3,01,609 active cases and all are under medical supervision. The country has recorded at least 5,53,470 recovered cases of coronavirus patients till date. This accounts to 2,51,861 more recovered cases than active cases.

While COVID-19 recovery rate has climbed up to 63.02 per cent, the fatality rate declined further to 2.64 per cent, a government official said.

The government said that 19 states and Union Territories (UTs) have 'recovery rate' more than the national average while 30 states/UTs have a 'fatality rate' lower than the national average.

According to the central government, 18 states and UTs which has recovery rate more than the national average include -- Uttar Pradesh (63.97 per cent), Odisha (66.69 per cent), Mizoram (64.94 per cent0), Punjab (68.94 per cent), Bihar (69.09 per cent), Gujarat (69.73 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (73.03 per cent), Haryana (75.25 per cent), Tripura (69.18 per cent), Rajasthan (74.22 per cent), Delhi (79.98 per cent), Chandigarh (74.60 per cent), Chhattisgarh (77.68 per cent), Uttarakhand (79.77 per cent), Ladakh (85.45 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (76.59 per cent), Assam (64.87 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (64.66 per cent).

Meanwhile, the case fatality rate has been declined to 2.72 per cent at the national level. While Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have zero per cent fatality rate, States like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka have nearly 1 per cent fatality rate while Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi have 2 per cent of mortality rate respectively.

"In the last 24 hours, at least 18,850 people have been recovered, taking the total cumulative number of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 5,53,470. Aggressive testing, timely tracking and treatment have helped in combating the virus. The norms and standards for care of home isolation along with the use of oximeters have helped to keep a check on the asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients without burdening the hospital infrastructure," said the health ministry statement.

During the last 24 hours, 2,19,103 samples were tested. The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,18,06,256. Testing per million is continuously growing and it is 8,555.25 per million today.

The testing lab network in the country is further strengthened with 1,200 labs in the country, 852 labs in the government sector and 348 private labs. These include -- Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs (626), TrueNat based testing labs (474) and CBNAAT based testing labs (100). Meanwhile, AIIMS (Delhi) continues to handhold the Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCH) through the COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)