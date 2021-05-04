Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the second wave of the novel coronavirus infection is extremely dangerous as "most people" this time are in need of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds.

He also said that experts at the national and global level have maintained that no matter how much governments increase facilities, the speed at which the infection cases are rising is "four times" its earlier rate.

"When the first wave of coronavirus arrived, oxygen beds, ICU and ventilators were lying vacant, but this second wave is extremely dangerous as most people are in need of oxygen, ICU and ventilators," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said shortage of oxygen and medicines for COVID-19 patients will remain.

The chief minister added that the only way to beak the chain of transmission is by following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)