Nagpur, Mar 22 (PTI) Nagpur on Monday reported a single-day record of 40 deaths, while the infection tally rose by 3,596, an official said.

The district's caseload now stands at 1,96,676, including 4,664 deaths, while the number of people who have been discharged increased by 1,837 to touch 1,60,945, he added.

The active caseload in Nagpur district is 31,067.

With 12,623 samples being examined on Monday, the total number of tests in Nagpur went up to 14,93,008.

