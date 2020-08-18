Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): As many as six more security personnel tested positive for the coronavirus in the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Office on Tuesday.

"One driver and five security personnel of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have tested positive for COVID-19 today," said Dr Surekha Chopra, Chief Medical Officer, Shimla district.

With this, the count for coronavirus infected security individuals associated with the chief minister has reached 13.

"Total 13 people, associated with the security of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur have tested Positive for COVID-19. These 13 includes 12 security personals and one driver of the Chief Minister," added Chopra.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has 1,321 active cases, 2,834 recoveries and 19 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)

