Surat, Aug 27 (PTI) Surat district of Gujarat recorded 258 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally above the 20,000-mark on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

Five more deaths took the toll to 799 in the district, it said.

With the addition of 258 new cases, the number of infections in Surat district rose to 20,055, said a release by the Health Department.

Surat reported the highest number of cases for any district in the state in the last 24 hours.

Surat's tally of 20,055 cases is second highest after Ahmedabad, where 30,845 persons have been found infected so far.

Out of the 258 new cases, 169 cases were from Surat city and 89 from rural parts of the district, the release said.

While three patients from the city died in the last 24 hours, two others succumbed to the infection in rural Surat, taking the toll to 799 in the district, it said.

Also, 212 persons, second highest in Gujarat after Vadodara, recovered and were discharged, taking the number of such cases to 16,529, the release said.

