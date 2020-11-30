Surat, Nov 30 (PTI) Surat reported266 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the second highest for any district in Gujarat after Ahmedabad, while two patients died and 219 people were discharged, an official said.

The district now has 42,466 cases, including 1,070 deaths, he added.

"Surat city accounted for 212 new cases and 181 recoveries, while the rural part accounted for 54 and 38 respectively. With 30,014 people discharged so far, the recovery rate in Surat city rose to 93.33 per cent, Currently, 19,924 patients are quarantined in Surat city," he said.

The Surat Municipal Corporation said the highest number of cases, at 38, was recorded in Athwa locality, which now has 6,164 cases, followed by 37 in Rander.

"The number of patients admitted in city hospitals stands at 505, of which 155 are admitted in two government hospitals. Of the 2,225 beds available in the city's civil hospital, 89 are occupied, an occupancy rate of 4 per cent," he said.

In the civic-run SMIMER hospital, the occupancy rate was 8.04 per cent as 66 out of 821 beds had patients.

