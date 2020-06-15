India News | COVID-19: Swiss Hospitality School, Indian NGO Provide 35000 Meals to Migrants

New Delhi, June 15 (PTI) A hospitality education institute and an NGO, Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI), have provided 35,000 meals to a group of migrants from Mumbai who suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have provided over 35,000 meals to migrants from Mumbai as an attempt of giving back to the people in need in these unprecedented times,” said Adrian Artimov, the Director of Enrolment and Marketing, Les Roches, the hospitality education institute.

“Les Roches relationship with India goes beyond hospitality and we felt now is the correct time to support the nation that has provided us with some of the greatest alumni in the past and continues to support Les Roches till today,” he said.

Founded in 1954, Les Roches is an institution based on the Swiss model of experiential learning, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in the fields of hospitality, tourism and event management.

It has campuses in Switzerland, Spain and China.

