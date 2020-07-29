Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) Thane district recorded 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 82,789, while 42 more patients succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The death toll rose to 2,284 after 42 patients succumbed to the viral disease, 10 of them in Kalyan town, said the official of the district collectorate.

In the district, Navi Mumbai reported 375 cases followed by Thane city at 288 and Kalyan at 277, among other areas, he said.

An official from adjoining Palghar said the number of positive cases in the district rose to 14,551 with the addition of 153 cases on Wednesday.

Nine fresh deaths took the toll to 284 in Palghar district, he said.

