Thane, Apr 7 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra reported six new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,08,822, an official said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,883, the official said, adding that Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,595, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

