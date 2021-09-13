Bhopal, Sep 13 (PTI) Narsinghrunda in Jhabua district became the first village in Madhya Pradesh to administer both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries, officials said on Monday.

The village with 178 residents, predominantly comprising Bheel tribals, has 110 people above the age of 18, and all have got two doses of the vaccine, Jhabua District Immunisation Officer Dr Rahul Ganava said.

"There was lots of resistance against vaccination among villagers initially, but with great effort we managed to convince them of its need. Narsinghrunda is the first village in MP where all have got two doses of the vaccine," State Immunisation Officer Santosh Shukla told PTI.

Ganava said, among those who have been fully inoculated in the village since the drive began on January 16 and ended on Saturday, are a lactating mother, four health care workers and three frontline staff.

