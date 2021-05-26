Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 196 more Covid-related fatalities as the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 19,712, while the infection tally reached 16,80,684 with 3,371 fresh cases, officials said on Wednesday.

Kushinagar reported the maximum deaths at 18, followed by Varanasi (14), Jhansi (12), Lucknow (11) and Kanpur and Meerut (10 each), the state government said in a statement.

Of the fresh cases, Ghaziabad reported 228, followed by Meerut (212) and Gorakhpur (162).

In the last 24 hours, 10,540 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 15,98,701.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 62,271, the statement said.

In the last 24 hours, more than 3.58 lakh samples were tested in the state, while overall, more than 4.77 crore samples have been tested.

