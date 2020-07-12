Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Lockdown is being observed in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Sunday as the state government has imposed restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 till 5 am on July 13.

All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services have been allowed.

The lockdown in the state started from 10 pm Friday night.

Streets were deserted while the police officials were seen deployed at several places.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are currently 33,700 confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh, out of the 21,787 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 889 have lost their lives due to COVID-19. (ANI)

