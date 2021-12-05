Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state government would be launching random testing against COVID-19 with a target of 25,000 tests daily, in view of precautionary measures taken by the government in the wake of the new Omricron variant of coronavirus.

"The state government is on full alert. We have held meetings with a high-power committee and are launching random testing with a target of 25000 tests daily," Dhami told reporters here today.

"We are raising awareness among people. Random testing is going to start at railway stations, airports and border areas," he added.

Earlier today, Delhi reported its first case of new COVID-19 Variant Omicron. This is the fifth case of Omicron reported in the country.

The first two cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka.

On Saturday, the third and the fourth case of the infection were reported from Gujarat's Jamnagar and Maharashtra's Dombivli respectively. (ANI)

