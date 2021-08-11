Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 vaccination drive in civic and state-run centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on August 12 and 13 due to shortage of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The civic body in a statement said the drive will resume from August 14, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on August 12 and will be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day.

It is for the second time this month that the BMC has suspended the drive due to shortage of vaccine doses. The civic body had earlier halted the drive on August 5.

The civic body appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration.

"Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about vaccination, and depending on the stock of vaccines received, an appropriate decision is taken," the BMC stated in the release.

