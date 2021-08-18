Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at the civic and state government-run centres in Mumbai on August 19 and 20 due to shortage of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Fugitive Godman Nithyananda Names Himself as Madurai Aadheenam’s 293rd Pontiff.

This is for the third consecutive week in August that the civic authority has suspended the drive due to shortage of vaccine doses. Earlier, the civic body had halted inoculation on August 12, 13 and 4.

Also Read | Schools in Uttar Pradesh to Reopen for Classes 6 to 8 from August 23 and for Grades 1 to 5 From September 1.

The BMC in a statement said the vaccination drive will resume on August 21, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on Thursday night and will be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day.

Appealing to citizens to cooperate with the administration, the civic body said people of Mumbai are constantly informed about vaccination, depending on the availability of vaccine stock.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)