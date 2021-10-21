Chennai, Oct 21 (PTI) Active Covid-19 infections in Tamil Nadu fell below 14,000 on Thursday after over two months, as the state reported 1,164 new cases, pushing the infection count to 26,91,797. The death toll rose to 35,968 with 20 more people succumbing to the virus today, a medical bulletin said. Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 1,412 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,42,039, leaving 13,790 active infections.

Active cases in the State fell below 15,000 on October 17, while it fell below 20,000 on August 20.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Rains: 64 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents, 3,500 People Rescued So Far; Over 16,000 Evacuated to Safer Places.

A total of 1,29,820 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,99,22,030.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for a majority of new infections with 152 and 137 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts. Ten districts reported new cases below double digits, while Ariyalur recorded the least with two infections.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stages Robbery to Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Employer to Start Business, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)