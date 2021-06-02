Amaravati, Jun 2 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh recorded 12,768 fresh cases of coronavirus, 15,612 recoveries and 98 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped to 1,43,795, the latest bulletin said.

The cumulative positive cases now increased to 17,17,156, recoveries to 15,62,229 and deaths 11,132, it said.

East Godavari reported 2,703, Chittoor 1,551, Anantapuramu 1,506 and West Godavari 1,052 fresh cases in 24 hours.

The remaining nine districts added less than 900 cases each.

The daily COVID-19 toll was 15 in Chittoor, 10 in SPS Nellore, nine in West Godavari, eight each in Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Vizianagaram, seven each in Guntur, Prakasam and Srikakulam.

Visakhapatnam saw six, Krishna five, Kadapa and Kurnool four fresh fatalities each in a day.

