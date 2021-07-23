Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI): Tamil Nadu recorded 1,830 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 25,44,870, the health department said on Friday.

The number of fatalities mounted to 33,862 with 24 more people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 2,516 people getting discharged, aggregating to 24,86,192 leaving 24,816 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 33 districts reported new infections in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 21 districts including in Chennai.

Chennai added 130 new infections, taking the infection count to 5,36,883, while the death toll mounted to 8,305.

Coimbatore reported the maximum of 177 cases, while Perambalur had the least with eight infections.

A total of 1,35,008 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined t 3,62,48,758 till date.

Among the 24 deceased, 18 succumbed in government hospitals while remaining in private. Three of those who died were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness.

A 30-year-old man hailing from Dharmapuri with chronic kidney disease succumbed to the virus on July 21 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)