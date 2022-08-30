Shimla, Aug 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 102 fresh Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 3,10,879, while two more fatalities took the death toll to 4,181, an official said on Tuesday.

A 75-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man died due to the infection in Solan and Hamirpur respectively, the official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reported Highest Number of Rape Cases in 2021: NCRB Report.

The number of active cases stands at 1,006, he said.

The official said 326 people recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 3,05,672.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Slits 18-Year-Old Woman’s Throat in Khandwa; Absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)