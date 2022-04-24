Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Punjab reported 21 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 7,59,422, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Sunday.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24-hours. The death toll stands at 17,744, according to the bulletin.

Punjab has recorded 329 new Covid cases and two deaths in April so far, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 165, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported seven followed by four in Patiala and three in Pathankot.

Chandigarh reported nine new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,998, the bulletin said, adding that there are 35 active cases in the city.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city and the death toll figure stands at 1,165.

