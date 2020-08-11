Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) As many as 31 of 91 employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) working at its offshore facility near Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a civic body official said on Tuesday.

"These 31 employees had spent 15 days at the facility. They were found positive in the COVID-19 test conducted at a hospital in Mahim," said Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G North ward, Kiran Dighavkar.

The ONGC has an offshore oilfield Mumbai High, which is located in the Arabian Sea, approximately 160 kms off the Mumbai coast.

Dighavkar said the BMC has added these 31 staff members of the ONGC in the tally of cases from suburban Mahim as per the guidelines of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

G North ward has reported 6,613 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 1,908 patients are from Mahim and the rest from Dadar and Dharavi areas.

