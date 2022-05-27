New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi on Friday logged 445 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while no new death was reported due the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department here.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,512 while the death toll stands at 26,208, the department said in its latest bulletin.

A total of 21,816 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, it said.

