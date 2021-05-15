Shimla, May 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,241 on Saturday with 56 more fatalities, while 4,145 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,57,862, a senior official said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 39,575, according to data updated till 7 pm.

The overall recoveries increased to 1,16,016 with 4,137 more people recovering from the infection, the official said.

