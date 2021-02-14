Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Haryana recorded 77 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 2,69,046 in the state, a health department bulletin said.

With no coronavirus-linked fatality taking place in the past 24 hours, the death toll remained at 3,039, according to the bulletin.

The fresh COVID-19 cases include 20 from Gurugram and 11 from Yamunanagar districts, it said.

Haryana has 852 active cases of the novel coronavirus, while 2,65,155 people in the state have so far recovered from the infection. The state has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.55 per cent, the bulletin said.

