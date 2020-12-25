Chandigarh, Dec 25 (PTI) Coronavirus claimed nine more lives in Punjab on Friday as 320 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 1,64,821 on Friday, a medical bulletin said.

So far, 5,269 people have died from the infection in the state, it said.

Mohali reported 48 new cases, followed by Ludhiana (43) and Patiala (40).

The state currently has 4,707 active cases, according to the medical bulletin.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator while 82 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 37,86,885 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)