Patna, Aug 2 (PTI) Bihar reported 10 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 322, while 2,762 fresh cases took the states coronavirus count to 57,270, the health department said on Sunday.

The number of testing in a day has doubled in the state in the last five days, the department said.

Of the 10 fresh casualties, three deaths were reported from Kaimur, two from Rohtas and one each from Patna, Buxar, Gaya, Saran and Supaul districts.

Patna has, so far, recorded the highest number of 45 COVID deaths. Districts which have reported significant number of fatalities are Bhagalpur (30), Gaya (22), Rohtas (19), Nalanda (16) and Munger (15).

Patna also topped the list of confirmed cases with a caseload of 9,824. Other badly affected districts include Bhagalpur (2,808), Muzaffarpur (2,518), Gaya (2,300), Nalanda (2,385), Rohtas (2,295), Begusarai (1,918) and Saran (1,728). The state now has 20,311 active cases, while 36,637 people have recovered from the disease, the department said.

The number of testing has gone up from 17,794 on July 29 to 35,619 on Sunday, in a span of just five days, after Pratyaya Amrit took over as the principal secretary of the health department on July 28, sources said.

The Nitish Kumar government has been criticized by the opposition leaders especially the RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav alleging that the number of testing in Bihar is low.

Till date, the state has tested 6.12 lakh samples.

The recovery rate in the state is 63.97 per cent now and it would improve within the next three-four days, an official said.

He said that the positivity rate has also declined to 7.75 per cent from 10 per cent a few days ago.

The official, however, said that the total number of cases may rise with the increase in the number of testing. PTI

