Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more Covid-related fatalities on Tuesday that pushed the death toll to 4,087, while 271 new cases took the infection tally to 2,82,538, a health official said.

The number of active stands at 1,528, the official said.

Besides, 365 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the overall recoveries to 2,76,904, he said.

