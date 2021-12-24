Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) In view of the emergence of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Friday decided to impose a night curfew and gathering restrictions to check the spread of the infection.

The night curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am from Saturday.

The government also restricted the maximum number of people at indoor and outdoor events to 200 and 300 people, respectively.

The restrictions will come into force from Saturday and remain in place till January 5.

The fresh restrictions came after the Haryana government announced that eligible people who are not fully vaccinated will not be permitted inside crowded places like malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets from January 1.

A Haryana government statement quoting Chief Minister Manohar Lal said in view of the possibility of increasing cases of Omicron variant in the state, from January 1, both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry to all institutions related to the public sector.

"And the movement of public from 11 pm to 5 am will be strictly banned," said the statement.

The CM said in order to curb the influence of Omicron variant, it is necessary that people be made aware.

Special attention should be paid to ensure vaccination, he said, adding that the Health Department should complete all its preparations to deal with Covid cases.

