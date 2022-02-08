Shimla, Feb 8 (PTI) Nine persons, including a six-year-old girl, succumbed to Covid in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday pushing the death toll to 4,042, while 762 fresh cases took the infection tally to 2,77,998, a health official said.

The girl was from Shimla, the official added.

Five women and four men between the age group of six to 89 years were among the new deaths, he added.

Among the new deaths, four were from Kangra, two from Shimla and one each from Solan, Chamba and Mandi, he added.

The highest 177 cases were recorded in Kangra, followed by 105 in Mandi, 91 in Hamirpur, 86 in Solan, 82 in Shimla, 63 in Bilaspur, 55 in Chamba, 36 in Sirmaur, 30 in Kullu, 23 in Una and seven each in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 4,812 on Tuesday, the official said.

Besides, 1,372 more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the overall recoveries to 2,69,123, he said.

