Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported one more COVID-19-related fatality, taking the death toll to 9,672, while 21 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,70,432.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Nuh district.

Of the new cases, five were from Gurgaon and four from Panchkula district, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 664, it said.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 7,60,096, while the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin added.

