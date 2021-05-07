Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab crossed the 10,000-mark with 165 more fatalities on Friday, while 8,367 fresh cases took the tally to 4,24,647, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose to 69,724 from 66,568 on Thursday.

Of the latest fatalities, 22 deaths were reported from Barnala, 20 from Ludhiana, 19 from Bathinda and 13 from Patiala, it said.

The death toll in the state stands at 10,144.

Ludhiana registered the highest number of cases in the state at 1,465, followed by 1,027 in Bathinda, 692 in Patiala, 675 in Mohali and 527 in Jalandhar.

The bulletin said that 4,976 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 3,44,779.

There are 277 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 8,283 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said 76,42,667 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh saw 890 fresh cases, taking the count to 48,442.

Eight more people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 549, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases is 8,505, it said.

The bulletin said that 797 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 39,388.

A total of 4,30,125 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,80,551 tested negative while reports of 132 samples are awaited, it said.

