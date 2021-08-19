Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Covid-19 situation is completely under control in the state with the recovery rate of being above 99 per cent.

"For the last few weeks, the number of new Covid cases in the state has remained around 20. In the month of August, there has not been a single death due to COVID-19 across the state which is quite satisfactory," Gehlot tweeted.

He said at present, there are only 153 active cases in the state and the recovery rate is more than 99 per cent.

"This shows the Covid pandemic is completely under control at present in the state. It is in our hands to keep the situation under control," he said.

The chief minister said it is necessary to follow the Covid protocol so that the third wave of the pandemic does not come.

Meanwhile, 12 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the state on Thursday.

With new positive cases, the number of active cases rose to 153.

No death was reported.

Among the fresh cases, four each were reported from Alwar and Jaipur and one each from Bharatpur, Bikaner, Dholpur and Pali.

So far, a total of 9,53,981 persons have tested positive with 9,44,874 getting cured. A total of 8,954 people have bided of COVID-19 in Rajasthan.

