New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The coronavirus pandemic has taught a lesson through which the country can plan a better future, said P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, on Friday.

Mishra made the remarks during the first professor Jai Krishna memorial lecture organised by IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The lecture was focused on COVID-19 and the future of disaster risk management in India.

Addressing the event, the principal secretary said the scope of disaster risk management had expanded and many subjects had been mixed in it, adding that it was no longer seen as just a narrow specific area.

Mishra stressed on the future steps needed to be taken to tackle situations like the pandemic, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

He said the pandemic had taught a lesson, through which the country could plan a better future ahead. PTI

