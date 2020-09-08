Chennai, Sept 8 (PTI) Legislators should compulsorily undergoa COVID test to take part in the Tamil Nadu Assembly session thatis set to commence on September 14, the government said on Tuesday.

As part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, "all MLAs should undergo a test" compulsorily in about 72 hours before the start of the session to determine if they are infectedwith the pathogen or not.

Also Read | Ten Things You Never Knew About Mick Jones and the Clash.

A Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly release said arrangements have been made to test the legislators in their respective districts from September 11 onwards.

Also, the Assembly personnel, marshals, officials and journalists should possess a "coronavirus negative certificate" for entry into the Assembly hall,the government said.

Also Read | Hardeep Singh Puri Says '32% International Flyers at Delhi Airport Brought COVID-19 Negative Reports to Avail Quarantine Exemption'.

Arrangements for testing have also been made in the MLAs residential quarters here and for others in the Assembly Secretariat premises.

Barring the MLAs, "only those who have the specific authorisation card issued by the Assembly Secretariat would be allowed in the Assembly hall."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)